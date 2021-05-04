Former Bengal Chad Ochocinco is Getting Back into Sports

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Former Cincinnati Bengal wide receiver Chad Ochocinco has announced that he is getting back into sports but not the gridiron.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing!

43-year-old Ochocinco is currently training to fight in an exhibition boxing match as the undercard match for the Floyd Mayweather vs Paul Logan match. Ochocinco announced the news on the “I Am Athlete” podcast. Not many details have been revealed but we do know that the match will take place on June 6th in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Ochocinco is not new to boxing and has been training for years but this will mark his first official fight. Since leaving the NFL Ochocinco has kept a major presence on social media and is known for financially helping fans.