Former Cincinnati Bengal wide receiver Chad Ochocinco has announced that he is getting back into sports but not the gridiron.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
43-year-old Ochocinco is currently training to fight in an exhibition boxing match as the undercard match for the Floyd Mayweather vs Paul Logan match. Ochocinco announced the news on the “I Am Athlete” podcast. Not many details have been revealed but we do know that the match will take place on June 6th in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium.
Ochocinco is not new to boxing and has been training for years but this will mark his first official fight. Since leaving the NFL Ochocinco has kept a major presence on social media and is known for financially helping fans.
The Latest:
- Win Lunch for Mother’s Day from 100.3
- Erica Campbell & Roland Martin To Host Urban One Honors May 16th On TV One
- Derek Chauvin Juror Defends Attending March On Washington After Conservatives Argue Grounds For An Appeal
- Former Bengal Chad Ochocinco is Getting Back into Sports
- Kroger Discontinuing Plastic Bags Starting June 1st.
- Family Intensifies Search For Missing Buffalo State Honor Student Saniyya Dennis
- Happy Nurses Week! Enter to Win Pizza Party from 100.3!
- Boston Police Union Continues Practice Of Attacking Black Women City Officials
- YOUR INVITED: Virtual Fantastic Voyage Mother’s Day Happy Hour
- P Diddy: Has Changed His Name To Sean “Love” Combs
- Rock-T’s Joke Of The Day: Am I A Truck? [WATCH]
- Hot Spot: 50 Cent Calls Out Irv Gotti For Insensitive DMX Comment [WATCH]