Sports
HomeSports

Former Bengal Chad Ochocinco is Getting Back into Sports

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Array

Source: WENN / WENN

 

Former Cincinnati Bengal wide receiver Chad Ochocinco has announced that he is getting back into sports but not the gridiron.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

43-year-old Ochocinco is currently training to fight in an exhibition boxing match as the undercard match for the Floyd Mayweather vs Paul Logan match. Ochocinco announced the news on the “I Am Athlete” podcast.  Not many details have been revealed but we do know that the match will take place on June 6th in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Ochocinco is not new to boxing and has been training for years but this will mark his first official fight.    Since leaving the NFL Ochocinco has kept a major presence on social media and is known for financially helping fans.

 

Chad Johnson FKA Chad Ochocinco Has Cult Classic Movie ‘Howard The Duck’ Trending
15 photos

The Latest:

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 1 week ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 4 weeks ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 4 weeks ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 2 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 3 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 4 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 5 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 6 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 8 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 8 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close