100.3 RnB Ohio Music Weekend

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

Welcome to Ohio Sign

Source: Fotosearch / Getty

 

WE CAN’T CELEBRATE BLACK MUSIC WITHOUT CELEBRATING  OHIO MUSIC. THAT’S WHY 100.3 RNB IS BRINGING YOU A “OHIO MUSIC WEEKEND” FEATURING HOMEGROWN FUNK SOUNDS FROM BOOTSY COLLINS, THE ISLEY BROTHERS, THE OHIO PLAYERS, ROGER TROUTMAN, DJ HI-TEK,  AND MANY MORE. WE ARE 100.3 CINCY’S RNB STATION

 

