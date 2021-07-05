Two Killed Three People Shot at Smale Riverfront Park at The Banks

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to WLWT, two people have been killed and three hurt at Smale Riverfront Park at the Banks.

Just before 11:00 pm gunshots were fired into a large crowd gathered as the Independence day celebration downtown was ending on Mahring Way at the Banks Downtown. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another died at the hospital. Three other victims are being treated at Children’s Hospital and UC Medical Center.

Specific information has not been released about the victims yet but one of the victims is under the age of 18 years old.

If you have any information on this shooting please call crime stoppers at 513-352-3040

