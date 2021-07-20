Ohio
Ohio Reaches the Highest COVID Rates This Summer Due To Delta Variant

According to NBC4i, By two metrics, Ohio’s COVID-19 cases are at their highest point of the summer so far.

The Ohio Department of Health on Monday reported 660 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day total since May 28, which also saw 660. And last week, ODH reported 2,842 cases, the most in a Monday-Sunday period since 4,634 cases May 24-30.

With 660 new cases, Monday became the sixth day this month – and the fifth day in the last six – to see more than 400 cases. June saw four days over 400 cases, but all were early in the month.

Daily case counts are not backdated to the day of infection, but trends among these backdated “onset cases” tend to follow the raw releases. The last day Ohio saw more than 400 onset cases was June 2. But it was as recently as early- to mid-May when Ohio was recording multiple days with more than 1,000 onset cases.

