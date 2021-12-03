Coronavirus
Ohio hospitalizations increase, Omicron a concern

According to NBC4i, as Ohio leaders keep an eye out for the Omicron variant in the state, there are concerns when it comes to the number of hospitalizations.

Statewide – there’s been a 59 percent increase over the last three weeks in the number of patients hospitalized for coronavirus.

According to the Ohio Hospital Association, cases have reached a new high since January with more than 3,900 patients hospitalized for coronavirus.

Leaders continue to urge people to get vaccinated.

