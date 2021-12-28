Ohio
Ohio Minimum Wage Increasing in 2022

United States Paper Currency

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

 

Good news if you make minimum wage and live in Ohio you’re getting a raise!  As of January 1st 2022 the minimum wage for Ohio has gone up to $9.30 for hourly based workers and with tipped based workers will receive a wage increase from $4.40 to $4.65 an hour.

This increase will give tipped employees pay will increase 25 cents an hour and 50 cents for non-tipped employees.

The only caveat is that the 2022 wage increase only applies to employees who work at businesses that gross more than $342,000 annually.

For the past few years Ohio has been steadily increasing it’s minimum wage in attempt to help with inflation.

Ohio Minimum Wage Increasing in 2022  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

