Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Omicron causing rise in child hospitalizations due to COVID-19

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

According to NBC4i, Ohio’s hospitals are under immense pressure as the COVID-19 omicron variant spreads, and this includes the state’s children’s hospitals.

According to an NBC News analysis, in the last four weeks, the average number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 has jumped 52 percent.

Despite a notion early in the pandemic that children can’t get sick from the virus, at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital they are seeing the opposite as hospitalizations climb with omicron.

One hurdle we are approaching is New Year’s Eve, and doctors say for the safety of adults and children, people should rethink their plans this year.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

Omicron causing rise in child hospitalizations due to COVID-19  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 4 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 9 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 11 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close