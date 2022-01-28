Ohio’s First Gucci Store is Opening in Columbus

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Gucci has announced it’s opening their very first store in Ohio at Easton Town Center in Columbus!

The store will be 5,000 square feet and the first freestanding store in in the entire state. The location is the former Henri Bendel store located at 4120 The Strand East next to Tiffany’s and Louis Vuitton.

“Gucci’s selection of Easton Town Center as its flagship location in Ohio further enhances our luxury lineup, making Easton the regional destination for the most sought after luxury goods,” said Heather Kovello, Vice President of Leasing, Steiner + Associates.

The Gucci store is set to open in spring of 2022 adding to the more than 23 new stores and restaurants that have opened at Easton Town Center over the past year.

