Dr. Dre: Lawyers Say That Snoop Dogg Does Not Own Rights To The Chronic

As you know that Snoop required Death Row Records which comes with owning the rights to some albums like Kurupt and Daz Dillinger.

During an interview, Snoop said that he owns the rights to the Chronic also. But According to Dre’s lawyer that is not the case.

Here’s what Dr’s lawyer Howard King had to say:

“There are false reports out regarding ownership by Death Row of Dr. Dre’s The Chronic,” Howard said in a statement that was obtained by Complex. “Dr. Dre owns 100 percent of The Chronic.”

Late last month, it was reported that Snoop was still negotiating for the rights of The Chronic. Clearly, those negotiations failed. (LoveBScott)