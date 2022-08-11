CLOSE
According to NBC4i, a man set off an hours-long standoff with the FBI and law enforcement after he walked into a field office Thursday with an assault rifle and then fled the scene.
About 9:15 a.m., the FBI said the man set off an alarm at its visitor screening facility in the Cincinnati area. NBC News reported the man fired a nail gun at law enforcement personnel and held up an assault rifle before fleeing in a vehicle.
A chase ensued onto I-71 North.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Armed man attempts to enter Cincinnati FBI office, then fleeds was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com