Armed man attempts to enter Cincinnati FBI office, then fleeds

According to NBC4i, a man set off an hours-long standoff with the FBI and law enforcement after he walked into a field office Thursday with an assault rifle and then fled the scene.

About 9:15 a.m., the FBI said the man set off an alarm at its visitor screening facility in the Cincinnati area. NBC News reported the man fired a nail gun at law enforcement personnel and held up an assault rifle before fleeing in a vehicle.

A chase ensued onto I-71 North.

was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

