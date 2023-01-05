NFL Announces the Bengals-Bills Game Will Not Resume

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

The NFL has come to the decision that the Bengals-Bills will not resume. In their announcement, the NFL stated, “not playing the Buffalo-Cincinnati game to its conclusion will have no effect on which clubs qualify for the postseason. No club would qualify for the postseason and no club will be eliminated based on the outcome of this game.”

The NFL also stated that if the Bengals and Bills did have a chance to complete their game later, it would postpone the kick-off to playoff weeks affecting 14 teams that all qualified for the postseason.

The NFL took to their Twitter account to break down possible playoff scenarios

The original game between the Bengals and Bills was suddenly suspended after safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest. Hamlin has been in intensive care at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati and according to the Bills is still in critical care but improving remarkably.

