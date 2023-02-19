WATCH: Don Juan Exclusive with Rickey Bell

CLOSE
Make sure you check out the exclusive interview with 100.3 Cincy’s RNB Station’s own Don JuanFasho & the one and only Rickey Bell from New Edition! Rickey spills the tea on when New Edition is coming to Cincinnati, Find out who Rickey thinks will win the Big Game. Plus find out how Rickey feels about his bandmate and brother Ralph Tresvant joining the 100.3 family, taking over the radio from 7 pm to Midnight inside Love And R&B!
Watch this interview below live Monday, February 20th at 3:3pm or catch the replay anytime after.
RELATED STORY: Urban One Inc’s Reach Media Announces R&B Superstar Ralph Tresvant of New Edition as Host of “Love and R&B”
