WATCH: Don Juan Exclusive with Rickey Bell

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Make sure you check out the exclusive interview with 100.3 Cincy’s RNB Station’s own Don JuanFasho & the one and only Rickey Bell from New Edition! Rickey spills the tea on when New Edition is coming to Cincinnati, Find out who Rickey thinks will win the Big Game. Plus find out how Rickey feels about his bandmate and brother Ralph Tresvant joining the 100.3 family, taking over the radio from 7 pm to Midnight inside Love And R&B!

Watch this interview below live Monday, February 20th at 3:3pm or catch the replay anytime after.

RELATED STORY: Urban One Inc’s Reach Media Announces R&B Superstar Ralph Tresvant of New Edition as Host of “Love and R&B”