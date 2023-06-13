Cincinnati: A Man Snuck Into Church And Robbed The Deacon

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A man snuck into a church during mass and stole the deacons wallet.

The police are still looking for the man.

This is crazy the church isn’t even a safe place anymore. This made me say What the fasho!

Via Fox19

The deacon received an alert afterward that someone was trying to use his credit card at several locations including a Dollar General on Vine Street in St. Bernard, police say.

