CLOSE
Entertainment
Home

Teyana Taylor Spills The Beans On How She Got that Body!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Teyana Taylor instantly became an internet sensation Sunday night when Kanye West premiered his new video Fade staring Taylor.  Why?  Because she looks amazing!  Women all over the world have been inspired to get in the gym and get that Teyana Taylor body!  So everybody wants to know how did she do it especially since she gave birth to her daughter last year!

Taylor recently did an interview with E News! spilling the beans on how she go her amazing body in shape!  Sad to say some people are just blessed because Taylor does NOT go to the gym and she DOESN’T diet!  Not fair!!!

Dancing is my workout. I just dance. I almost feel like dance is so underrated in the fitness world. — Teyana Taylor

Taylor claims that eating healthy isn’t her thing and she eats everything!  Taylor didn’t even prep for the new video opportunity stating that she only found out three weeks before the shoot date.  Clearly God blessed her with great genetics and she is living the fit life that us regular folk sweat like crazy to only dream about!

Cheers to Teyana and enjoy the video one more time!

Like Power 107.5 on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews!

Source

TRENDING STORIES:

Watch Chance The Rapper’s Interview Get Crashed By Beyoncé

What Love & Hip Hop Cast Member is Laughing to the Bank? PAID!

Ouch: Plastic Surgeon Calls Out Kim Kardashian’s ‘Unnatural, Diaper Butt’ Body Do you agree?

Top 10 BET Hip Hop Award Cyphers Of All-Time

Teyana Taylor Spills The Beans On How She Got that Body! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

body , teyana taylor , Workout

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close