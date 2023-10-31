Listen Live
John Legend: Says Limiting Social Helped His Mental Health

John Legend Says Limiting Social Helped His Mental Health

Published on October 31, 2023

John Legend reveals how taking time away from social media has helped his mental health.
During a talk with Yahoo Life, Legend revealed that he’s backed away from social media, specifically X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
According to John, “X is a little too toxic,” and then he went on to figure out that social media as a whole was “just a lot.” “After a while, I was just like, ‘You know I don’t need that,'” said John.
When he’s not on social media, John says he’s working on his physical health to pass the time.
  • What are your thoughts on social media these days?
  • Have you pulled back from social media platforms?

