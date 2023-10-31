CLOSE
John Legend Says Limiting Social Helped His Mental Health
John Legend reveals how taking time away from social media has helped his mental health.
During a talk with Yahoo Life, Legend revealed that he’s backed away from social media, specifically X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
According to John, “X is a little too toxic,” and then he went on to figure out that social media as a whole was “just a lot.” “After a while, I was just like, ‘You know I don’t need that,'” said John.
When he’s not on social media, John says he’s working on his physical health to pass the time.
- What are your thoughts on social media these days?
- Have you pulled back from social media platforms?
