John Legend: Says Limiting Social Helped His Mental Health

John Legend reveals how taking time away from social media has helped his mental health.

During a talk with Yahoo Life, Legend revealed that he’s backed away from social media, specifically X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

According to John, “X is a little too toxic,” and then he went on to figure out that social media as a whole was “just a lot.” “After a while, I was just like, ‘You know I don’t need that,'” said John.

When he’s not on social media, John says he’s working on his physical health to pass the time.