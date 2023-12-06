Paris Jackson: Declares War On TMZ [VIDEO]

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Declares War On TMZ

Paris Jackson beat TMZ to a headline, and fans are loving it.

The daughter of the “King of Pop” is often asked about her father, and recently, TMZ wanted to know her thoughts on Offset’s Jackson tattoo.

She shared a video on Instagram on December 5 about her interaction with a TMZ reporter to prevent it from being published.

Jackson says she’s not. “in the business of commenting on what other people do with their bodies because it’s none of my f****** business.” So, she stole the headline and posted it herself. Fans applauded the move, saying Paris “took back her power.”