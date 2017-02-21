Karrueche Tran Gets Restraining Order Against Chris Brown!

Karrueche Tran is not taking Chris Brown’s words lightly after a video surfaced a couple of weeks ago where he expressed, if he “couldn’t have her no one could have her.” Tan filled a domestic violence restraining order against Brown in court and now Brown has to stay away from Tran, her mother and her brother at least 100 feet.
Watch the video here: (warning graphic language)
TMZ broke the news and even stated that Tran alleged that she had formally been physically abused by Brown during the time he was on probation after his incident with Rihanna. Tan stated, “punched me in my stomach twice,” and “pushed me down the stairs.”
Legal documents also reveal that Brown allegedly threw drinks at Tan and her friends and threatened to harm them. Tan also said in a sworn in statement that, “told a few people that he was going to kill me.”
The couple split in 2015 after Brown had a baby with another woman.
TMZ