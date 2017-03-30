Additional Charges For Man Who Shot Police Officer

More charges will be filed against the man accused of shooting a police officer.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters will charge Damion McRae with additional counts of attempted murder and felonious assault. McRae is also facing charges of using a weapon under disability, and assault.
McRae was arrested on March 12th, after a domestic dispute in East Walnut Hills that led to the shooting of officer Kenneth Grubbs.
