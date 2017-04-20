QUIZ: How Big of A Prince Fan Are You?

The PRINCE of Style: Remembering Prince Roger Nelsons’ Most Fashionable Moments
1. Prince’s haute hairSource:Instagram 1 of 12
2. Polka dots and PrinceSource:Instagram 2 of 12
3. Prince at the 2010 BET Music Awards3 of 12
4. Roses from Prince?Source:Instagram 4 of 12
5. Prince and Beyonce in 2004Source:Instagram 5 of 12
6. Prince in 20076 of 12
7. Pattern party with Prince!Source:Instagram 7 of 12
8. Accessories on fleek!Source:Instagram 8 of 12
9. Stylish in sequins!Source:Instagram 9 of 12
10. Prince at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards10 of 12
11. PrinceSource:Instagram 11 of 12
12. Prince wears graphic printsSource:Instagram 12 of 12
