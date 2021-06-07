LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Prince‘s style is unlike any other. He challenged the norms of masculinity and inspired others to tap into their style regardless of gender. See the Purple Rain singers’ most stylish moments.

The PRINCE of Style: Remembering Prince Roger Nelsons’ Most Fashionable Moments was originally published on hellobeautiful.com