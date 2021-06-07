CLOSE
Prince‘s style is unlike any other. He challenged the norms of masculinity and inspired others to tap into their style regardless of gender. See the Purple Rain singers’ most stylish moments.
The PRINCE of Style: Remembering Prince Roger Nelsons’ Most Fashionable Moments was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Prince at the 2010 BET Music Awards
Prince wearing Prince (but also holding up Patti LaBelle’s shoe).
2. Prince in 2007
Prince leaving the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons in West Hollywood, California. Dressed monochromatically in mellow yellow, he broke up the look with a white button down shirt.
3. Prince at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards
Monochromatic in orange.
“Like books and black lives, albums still matter.”