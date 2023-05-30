Ohio

Cleveland Ranked No. 1 Worst City To Raise A Family

Published on May 30, 2023

If you’re looking for a place to raise your children, you may want to reconsider these cities.

According to a new study conducted by WalletHub, Cleveland was ranked the No. 1 worst city to raise a family in.

WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 45 key metrics that consider essential family dynamics, such as the cost of housing, the quality of local school and healthcare systems, and the opportunities for fun and recreation.

Keep scrolling to see which cities were ranked the top 10 worst cities to raise a family.

Are you surprised by the rankings? Click here to read the full breakdown.

1. Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Source:Getty

2. Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Source:Getty

3. Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Source:Getty

4. Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Source:Getty

5. Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Source:Getty

6. San Bernardino, California

San Bernardino, California Source:Getty

7. Shreveport, Louisiana

Shreveport, Louisiana Source:Getty

8. Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Source:Getty

9. Hialeah, Florida

Hialeah, Florida Source:Getty

10. Wilmington, Deleware

Wilmington, Deleware Source:Getty
