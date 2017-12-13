Entertainment
It’s A DMV Thing: Kenny Lattimore Was Home For The Holidays [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
During his visit home for the holidays, the DMV’s own Kenny Lattimore stopped by Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark to share news about his latest ventures and also revealed the condition of his California home amid recent wildfires.

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

