This Day In Black History: February 2nd- Eleven People Arrested After Sit-In

Here are some key events that happened on this day brought to you by Black Facts:

1989 – Rebellion After Suspicious Death During Arrest

In Tampa, Florida, a rebellion followed the suspicious death of Edgar Allen Price, a police suspect who died during an arrest. Police contended that Price “hit his head on the ground several times.”

1962 – Eleven People Arrested After Sit-In

Seven whites and four Blacks arrested after an all-night sit-in at Englewood, N.J., city hall. Four Black mothers arrested after sit-in at Chicago elementary school. Mothers later received suspended $50 fines. Protests, picketing, and demonstrations continued for several weeks against de facto segregation, double shifts, and mobile classrooms.

1948 – Truman sends Congress Anti-Lynching Message

President Truman sent Congress a special message urging adoption of a civil rights program, including a fair employment practices commission and anti-lynching and anti-poll tax measures.

1915 – Biologist Ernest E. Just Receives Spingarn Medal

Biologist Ernest E. Just receives the Spingarn medal for his pioneering in cell division and fertilization.

1914 – William Ellisworth Artist is born

William Ellisworth Artist is born in Washington, N.C. Educated at Syracuse University and a student of Augusta Savage. His works have been exhibited at Atlanta University, the Whitney Museum, the Two Centuries of Black American Art exhibit and collected by Fisk University, Hampton University, the North Carolina Museum of Art, and by private collectors.

1912 – Quartet Singer Herbert Mills born

Herbert Mills, of the original Mills Brothers Quartet, was born in Piqua, Ohio. The highly successful quartet was known for its smooth harmony.

1897 – Ice Cream Scooper Invented

Alfred L. Cralle invented the ice cream scooper, patent #576,395

1862 – District of Columbia abolishes slavery

District of Columbia abolishes slavery

1839 – Spark Plug Patent

Inventor Edmond Berger patented the spark plug.

Latest…

This Day In Black History: February 2nd- Eleven People Arrested After Sit-In was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Written By: Jennifer Hall Posted 25 mins ago

Also On 100.3: