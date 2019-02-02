CLOSE
Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

This Day In Black History: February 2nd- Eleven People Arrested After Sit-In

0 reads
Leave a comment
Segregation Protest In Englewood, NJ

Source: Bettmann / Getty

Here are some key events that happened on this day brought to you by Black Facts:

1989 – Rebellion After Suspicious Death During Arrest

In Tampa, Florida, a rebellion followed the suspicious death of Edgar Allen Price, a police suspect who died during an arrest. Police contended that Price “hit his head on the ground several times.”

1962 – Eleven People Arrested After Sit-In

Seven whites and four Blacks arrested after an all-night sit-in at Englewood, N.J., city hall. Four Black mothers arrested after sit-in at Chicago elementary school. Mothers later received suspended $50 fines. Protests, picketing, and demonstrations continued for several weeks against de facto segregation, double shifts, and mobile classrooms.

1948 – Truman sends Congress Anti-Lynching Message

President Truman sent Congress a special message urging adoption of a civil rights program, including a fair employment practices commission and anti-lynching and anti-poll tax measures.

1915 – Biologist Ernest E. Just Receives Spingarn Medal

Biologist Ernest E. Just receives the Spingarn medal for his pioneering in cell division and fertilization.

1914 – William Ellisworth Artist is born

William Ellisworth Artist is born in Washington, N.C. Educated at Syracuse University and a student of Augusta Savage. His works have been exhibited at Atlanta University, the Whitney Museum, the Two Centuries of Black American Art exhibit and collected by Fisk University, Hampton University, the North Carolina Museum of Art, and by private collectors.

Photo of MILLS BROTHERS

Source: Gilles Petard / Getty (Photo of the Mills Brothers — Harry, Herbert, Donald and John H)

1912 – Quartet Singer Herbert Mills born

Herbert Mills, of the original Mills Brothers Quartet, was born in Piqua, Ohio. The highly successful quartet was known for its smooth harmony.

1897 – Ice Cream Scooper Invented

Alfred L. Cralle invented the ice cream scooper, patent #576,395

1862 – District of Columbia abolishes slavery

District of Columbia abolishes slavery

1839 – Spark Plug Patent

Inventor Edmond Berger patented the spark plug.

Latest…

This Day In Black History: February 2nd- Eleven People Arrested After Sit-In was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close