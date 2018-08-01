CLOSE
Cincy
Racist Columbus Businessman That Used N-Word “I’m done, I’ll never work in Columbus again,”

Jeffrey Whitman the Columbus business owner that went viral after being caught on video calling Charles Lovett, a black man, the N-word.  Whitman is the owner of riah’s Heating, Cooling Refrigeration and became upset with Lovett after encountering each other in traffic and followed Lovett home to “express” himself in a very racist way.

RELATED STORY: Racist Columbus Business Man Follows Black Man Home, Calls Him A N-Word

Whitman probably thought that there would be no repercussions for calling Lovett the N-word from his company van but we all know in this day and age of social media it doesn’t happen that way.  In a matter of a week, Whitman is saying that he’s done and will “never work in Columbus again.”  In an interview with the Columbus Dispatch Whitman stated, “It was an awful mistake and obviously I don’t know how to explain it, and it’s ruined my life and it’s ruined my family’s life,”

NBC4 also interviewed Whtiman  and asked if he regretted what he said, Whitman responded with, “I don’t know if it makes it right or wrong all I can say is I grew up with it and not a big deal for me,”  Whitman also claims that his family has been harassed and targeted because of his actions.

Continue reading Racist Columbus Businessman That Used N-Word "I'm done, I'll never work in Columbus again,"

Photos
