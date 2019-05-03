Cincy
It’s that time of year where we show our love and appreciation for the most important woman in our lives….. our mom!

For a limited time, we’re offering “Tom’s Gift to Moms”!  A special discount to tights to the One More Time Experience starring Babyface and Kem July 12th at Nationwide Arena in Columbus!

Click here and use the discount code MOM to get your mom what she really wants for mother’s day!  It will be an event that you DO NOT want to miss!  Get your tickets here NOW, use the code MOM for your discount and Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms from Tom Joyner and the TJMS crew!

Sale ends Sunday, May 12th at 11:59pm
Get Your Tom Joyner One More Time Tickets Mother’s Day Discount Code Here! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

