Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky and Mike Take The Stage at the 2019 Cincinnati Music Festival [VIDEO]

The 2019 Cincinnati Music Festival has wrapped and this year was better than ever! Legends like The Ohio Players and Maze ft. Frankie Beverly hit the stage along with Maxwell, Raheem DeVaughn, Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky and Mike.
Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky and Mike hit the stage Friday night and took us back to the New Edition days and more! Performing some of their solo and group hits and dancing! Check out some of their memorable performance here
