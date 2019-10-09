CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Former Ohio Television Personality Mike Davis Indicted on Child Pornography Charges

Mike Davis

Source: Franklin County Jail / Franklin County Jail

 

Columbus Ohio:  Former WBNS 10tv meteorologist Mike Davis has been indicted on four felony counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor.  Davis was arrested on September 5th after a tip was made to local authorities.

RELATED STORY: Columbus Television Personality Arrested and Charged With Child Pornography

Since his initial arrest authorities have gone over the evidence and have now officially charged Davis with four counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor.  According to reports, Davis was downloading and emailing several images to himself containing child pornography.  Images were found on personal computers, laptops, and tablets and in his home after a search warrant was issued.

According to 10TV, “The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a Yahoo! Inc. account associated with Davis’ email address had downloaded a significant amount of suspected child pornography.”

Authorities decided to indict Davis on the most egregious images that were found.

Davis was a meteorologist in Central Ohio with WBNS 10TV for 31 years.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

Famous Ohioans

18 photos Launch gallery

Famous Ohioans

Continue reading Famous Ohioans

Famous Ohioans

The Latest:

 

Former Ohio Television Personality Mike Davis Indicted on Child Pornography Charges  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close