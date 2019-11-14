Community Conversations with Ms. Ebony J : Impact Change Now

Evanglist Ron Brooks joined me to talk about his efforts to help people get on the right track. Impact Change Now is a non profit organization committed to assist people on their journey to live successful in society.

Ron Brooks is a convicted felon but he has turned his life around and wants to help others do the same. Instead of helping them just get a job Impact change now provides them with the resources they need to be successful including money management, faith based workshops and personal development.

