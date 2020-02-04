Discovery Zone is Making a Comeback in Cincinnati!!

Millennials are going to be excited after reading this article!

Discovery Zone is making a comeback in the Cincinnati, Ohio area after closing down for good back in 2001.

There is a new DZ slated to open on Feb. 7 at EastGate Mall. A Facebook page is even up with a new logo for the soon-to-open fun center.

Nineties babies will remember the original Discovery Zone, or DZ if you were one of the cool kids. The chain of indoor entertainment facilities featured roller slides, ball pits and mazes.

It was also one of the most popular places for those birthday parties, especially with pizza, pop, and cake!

No word if this opening could lead to a revival.

