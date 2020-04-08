CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Ohio Restaurants Now Allowed to Sell Alcohol For Takeout or Delivery

 

Food City wholesale food distribution center in Moscow amid coronavirus pandemic

Source: Anton Novoderezhkin / Getty

Governor Mike DeWine announced during his daily press conference that restaurants will now be able to sell alcohol for take out or delivery in the state of Ohio.

According to DeWine, the Ohio Liquor Control Commission passed an emergency rule to allow establishments with an existing liquor permit to sell and deliver alcohol, including high-proof liquor in limited quantity.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The new rule put into place by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission will stay in effect for up to 120 days, unless changed by the commission.  The rule states customers can buy two prepackaged drinks per takeout or delivery meal.  All drinks must be closed when purchased and remain closed during transport to comply with the open container law in Ohio.  Ohio breweries can now sell beer and wine that aren’t their own without the purchase of food.

 

 

 

 

source

The Latest:

Ohio Restaurants Now Allowed to Sell Alcohol For Takeout or Delivery  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 month ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close