Columbus Shooting Injures 3 Area Teens

Columbus Police were called to the 1600 block of Minnesota Ave. around 2 a.m. Monday after reports of a shooting in the area.  After arriving, police found spent casings but no victims.

Soon after two teenagers 18-year-old Kendale Cortez Mardis and a 17-year-old, came to at OSU East Hospital seeking treatment for gunshots wounds in the leg.  18-year-old Kavon Tion James Kendrick sought out help close by on Republic Ave. but was eventually talent to Grant Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound in the arm.  All three victims are expected to recover.

If you have any information on this incident please contact Felony Assault Unit Detective I. Pruitt at (614) 645-6394 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 645-TIPS (8477).

