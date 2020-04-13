Columbus Police were called to the 1600 block of Minnesota Ave. around 2 a.m. Monday after reports of a shooting in the area. After arriving, police found spent casings but no victims.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Soon after two teenagers 18-year-old Kendale Cortez Mardis and a 17-year-old, came to at OSU East Hospital seeking treatment for gunshots wounds in the leg. 18-year-old Kavon Tion James Kendrick sought out help close by on Republic Ave. but was eventually talent to Grant Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound in the arm. All three victims are expected to recover.
If you have any information on this incident please contact Felony Assault Unit Detective I. Pruitt at (614) 645-6394 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 645-TIPS (8477).
TRENDING STORY: Columbus Police Looking For Men Accused of Stealing Toilet Paper and More from Meijer
The Latest:
- Cynthia ‘Hair Chameleon’ Bailey Debuts New Blonde Do
- Columbus Police Department Shut Down Two Parties Despite Stay at Home Order
- Africans In China Evicted, Banned From Hotels, Forced Into 14-Day Isolation Amid New Coronavirus Outbreak
- Columbus Shooting Injures 3 Area Teens
- Drakes Says Quarantine Has Helped Him Focus On His New Album
- GED Section: Hate Is the Reason The U.S. Is In This Situation
- New York City Schools May Be Closed The Rest Of The School Year
- Bengals Chaplain Survives COVID-19
- Issa Rae: Does A Virtual Celebration For The Return Of Insecure!
- Simone Biles: Takes The Viral Handstand Challenge To A New Level
Columbus Shooting Injures 3 Area Teens was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com