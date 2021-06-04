News
Heart donor found for Former Panthers Greg Olsen’s 8-year-old son

Good news comes for Former Panthers TE Greg Olsen Family!

A heart donor has been found for Olsen’s 8-year-old son who was born with a congenital heart defect.

Olsen announced on social media a donor was found for his son TJ, eight days after he was placed on the transplant list.

“Today is a day of mixed emotions,” Olsen wrote on Instagram. “A day we have prayed for has arrived. We were alerted last night that there was a donor match for TJ to receive his heart transplant.

TJ was born in 2012 and required four surgeries, including three open-heart procedures and the installation of a pacemaker.

“Walking our little boy, with tears of hope and fear in our eyes, was one of the toughest moments of our lives. We ask for everyone’s prayers for TJ and his amazing team of doctors and nurses.”

Olsen did not share any information about the donor in his post.

 

2021 NFL Draft

Meet the Rookies: Carolina Panthers 2021 Draft picks and highlights

[caption id="attachment_27028" align="aligncenter" width="700"] Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty[/caption] The 2021 NFL Draft ended Saturday and the Carolina Panthers filled a lot of open positions and answered a lot of offseason concerns. Draft picks include: CB Jaycee Horn - 1st Round, 8th overall, South Carolina WR Terrace Marshall Jr. - 2nd Round, 59th overall, LSU T Brady Christensen - 3rd Round, 70th overall, BYU TE Tommy Tremble - 3rd Round, 83rd overall, Notre Dame RB Chuba Hubbard - 4th Round, 126th overall, Oklahoma State DT Daviyon Nixon - 5th Round, 158th overall, Iowa CB Keith Taylor - 5th Round, 166th overall, Washington G Deonte Brown - 6th Round, 193rd overall, Alabama WR Shi Smith - 6th Round, 204th overall, South Carolina LS Thomas Fletcher - 6th Round, 222nd overall, Alabama DT Phil Hoskins - 7th Round, 232nd overall, Kentucky RELATED: Jacksonville Jaguars select Former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence as #1 Overall Pick RELATED: Why Teddy Bridgewater to Denver makes sense for both sides

 

 

Photos
Close