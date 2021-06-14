Cincy
RnB Cincy Exclusive: Get Ledisi Tickets for 'The Wild Card Tour' Before They Go on Sale

Ledisi – The Wild Card Tour – with Kenyon Dixon

Source: MEMI / MEMI

 

Ledisi’s The Wild Card Tour with Kenyon Dixon is making a stop in Cincinnati at the Taft Theatre on Saturday, November 5, 2021.  We’ve got your chance to get tickets on the presale on June 17th before they are available to the public.

Presale begins: 10am on Thursday, June 17

Presale ends: 10pm on Thursday, June 17

Offer Code:  WCTAFT

 

Link to get tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/16005AC4662C1CC4

More show info here: https://tafttheatre.org/events/2021/11/ledisi

 

