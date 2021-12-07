According to TMZ, NickCannon made an emotional announcement on his show, “The Nick Cannon Show”, Tuesday that his youngest son Zen Cannon passed away. Zen was only 5 months old, his health seemed to spiral around Thanksgiving.
Apparently, he developed a tumor shortly after being born. Nick explained how they thought it was a sinus issue, but doctors discovered there was fluid build-up; which led them to find the brain tumor.
Zen is the seventh child of Nick Cannon and mother model Alyssa Scott. He was one the fourth kids fathered by Cannon to be born in the last year and a half. The two kept his health conditions private.
Cannon was able to hold his son one last time, Sunday at the ocean in California. Zen passed away shortly from complications of the brain tumor.
Nick Cannon Announces The Death Of His 7th Child Zen
Nick Cannon Announces The Death Of His 7th Child Zen was originally published on hiphopnc.com