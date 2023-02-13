Drastic Changes Coming Soon to SNAP Benefits in Ohio

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

If you receive SNAP benefits in Ohio you should prepare for drastic changes to the program that may effect your income.

According to the USDA, the emergency boost allotments that were rolled out during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic will be ending in 2023. Additionally, if you are in a household that receives both SNAP and social security, your SNAP benefits will be reduced because of changes that went into social security benefits on January 1.

These changes will kick in for Ohioans in March, while several other states around the country have already made the switch.

Information from FOX 8 was used in this post. To see their entire report, [click here].

