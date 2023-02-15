Trailer: Tiffany Haddish Makes Her Return In Black Stripper Comedy ‘Back On The Strip’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

To say comedic actress Tiffany Haddish has been through the ringer over the past few months is an understatement to say the least, even if majority of it was due to her own deplorable decision-making. However, after getting a form of vindication when the original accuser of that very-viral child abuse scandal recanted her lawsuit and actually apologized to the Girls Trip 2 star, it appears that Haddish is slowly making her comeback.

However, the many reactions to her recent Hollywood return have been rather, well, mixed. Take a look below to see what we mean:

Contrary to what the public is saying though, it seems her peers are standing behind the still-rising comedienne. To prove that, Haddish has just been announced as the star of a new comedic film titled Back On The Strip, and it features an A-list lit cast of comedians past and present, including Kevin Hart, Wesley Snipes, Gary Owen, J.B. Smoove, Faizon Love, Spence Moore II, Bill Bellamy, Raigan Harris and Colleen Camp.

Details on the plot below, via the official press release:

“After losing the woman of his dreams, Merlin moves to Las Vegas to pursue work as a magician, only to get hired as the frontman in a revival of the notorious Black male stripper crew, The Chocolate Chips. Led by Luther – now broke and broken – the older,, out-of-shape Chips put aside former conflicts and reunite to save the hotel they used to perform in while helping Merlin win back his girl.”

Spence Moore II will play the role of Merlin, with Snipes filling in as Luther and Haddish playing Merlin’s mom named Verna. Hart plays a character described only as “Uptight Dad” hilariously, with JB Smoove, Bill Bellamy, Gary Owen and Faizon Love rounding out the cast as Amos, Tyriq, Xander and Desmond, respectively. And yes…expect to see Faizon with his shirt off!

Watch the official trailer for Back On Strip starring Tiffany Haddish and a strong supporting cast below. After you do, let us know if you’re willing to forgive and forget or if what she was accused of doing is still unforgivable:

