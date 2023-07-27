To say that Bengals fans are a bit nervous after today’s practice would be an understatement. Quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field during Thursday’s practice. Burrow went down in a non-contact injury to his right leg while moving out of the pocket.
Burrow wore a black sleeve on the same calf during practice.
Coach Zac Taylor told reporters that Burrow suffered a Calf Strain and his return to the field will be determined at a later date.
Burrow is reportedly under contract negotiations with the Bengals that may help him become the highest-paid player in NFL History. San Diego Chargers QB Justin Herbert recently signed a 5-year contract worth $262.5 million. Burrow is certainly expected to eclipse that market with his new contract.
The Buzz will have more on this as it develops.
Joe Burrow Carted Off Field After Reported Calf Strain was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com
