Black Music Month: Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds

Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds has written over twenty-six number one R&B hits so far throughout his career and we don’t think he’s done yet! Babyface got his name from funk king Bootsy Collins in the late 70s while playing for him because of his youthful look. Early on in his career Babyface join the groups After 7, Manchild and The Deele. But his gig with The Deele would be a pivotal point in his career because that’s where he met Antonio “L.A.” Reid. Babyface and Reid both remained with the Deele until 1988 moving on to forge a partnership that would produce many hits for R&B lovers.
In 1989 the duo started LaFace Records and soon became a powerhouse in the R&B world launching the careers of many greats such as Jon B, Usher and Toni Braxton. Babyface writing and producing catalog is full of hits such as ‘I’m Your Baby Tonight’ by Whitney Houston, ‘Let it Burn’ by Usher, ‘Don’t Be Cruel’ by Bobby Brown ‘I’ll Make Love to You’ by Boyz II Men, ‘Sittin Up in My Room’ by Brandy, ‘You’re Making Me Hight’ by Toni Braxton, ‘Can We Talk’ by Tevin Campbell and many songs of the Waiting to Exhale Soundtrack including ‘Exhale Shoop Shoop’ By Whitney Houston to name a few.
In addition to writing and producing for others Babyface has and some hits of his own including ‘Whip Appeal’, ‘It’s No Crime’ and ‘Someone To Love’. Babyface has won over 10 Grammys and his been nominated dozens of times for his work. In 2013 Babyface received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Babyface continues to write and produce music for others and releasing music of his own to this date.
