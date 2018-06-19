Erica Campbell Tells Warryn What She Needs From Him While They’re Working [VIDEO]

Erica Campbell and Warryn Campbell have very busy schedules and sometimes it’s hard to make time for each other. While the two are sitting down for dinner she talks about needing husband time and him not being able to go a couple places with her. Then they discuss the Stellar Awards and how she wants a little attention at it.

Follow @GetUpErica

Warryn is the owner of My Block Records and has a lot of artist signed to them and needed to be there for them as well. For some of these artists it was going to be the first time at an event of this magnitude.

RELATED: What’s Happening On This Season Of “We’re The Campbells” [VIDEO]

Erica didn’t expect to be on the phone or next to him all day, but just a check-in. The couple years ago started love check-ins where it helps them feel more connected. When you’re busy like they are it’s easy to sometimes not pay attention.

RELATED: “We’re The Campbells” Outtakes: Where’s Krista? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Make sure you watch “We’re The Campbells,” June 19th on TV One at 8pm/7c.

RELATED: Some Of The Things That Keep Erica Campbell So Busy [VIDEO]

The Latest:

"We're The Campbells" Screening [PHOTOS] 25 photos Launch gallery "We're The Campbells" Screening [PHOTOS] 1. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 1 of 25 2. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 2 of 25 3. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 3 of 25 4. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 4 of 25 5. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 5 of 25 6. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 6 of 25 7. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 7 of 25 8. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 8 of 25 9. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 9 of 25 10. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 10 of 25 11. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 11 of 25 12. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 12 of 25 13. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 13 of 25 14. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 14 of 25 15. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 15 of 25 16. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 16 of 25 17. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 17 of 25 18. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 18 of 25 19. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 19 of 25 20. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 20 of 25 21. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 21 of 25 22. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 22 of 25 23. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 23 of 25 24. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 24 of 25 25. "We're The Campbells" Screening Source:TV One 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading “We’re The Campbells” Screening [PHOTOS] "We're The Campbells" Screening [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell Tells Warryn What She Needs From Him While They’re Working [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com