Erica Campbell Tells Warryn What She Needs From Him While They’re Working [VIDEO]

Erica Campbell and Warryn Campbell have very busy schedules and sometimes it’s hard to make time for each other. While the two are sitting down for dinner she talks about needing husband time and him not being able to go a couple places with her. Then they discuss the Stellar Awards and how she wants a little attention at it.

Warryn is the owner of My Block Records and has a lot of artist signed to them and needed to be there for them as well. For some of these artists it was going to be the first time at an event of this magnitude.

Erica didn’t expect to be on the phone or next to him all day, but just a check-in. The couple years ago started love check-ins where it helps them feel more connected. When you’re busy like they are it’s easy to sometimes not pay attention.

Make sure you watch “We’re The Campbells,” June 19th on TV One at 8pm/7c.

