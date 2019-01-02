CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Madonna Got Her Ass Done and We Have Receipts

0 reads
Leave a comment

Madonna closed out 2018 with a performance at Stonewall Inn singing some of her throwback hits, but we couldn’t help but notice her new “accessory” of an ass.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

We all know Madonna has had some work done on her face but now it appears that she got her ass done as well.

Video of Madonna started to spread on the internet of her performance and twerk session with pop princess Ariana Grande.  Check out their twerk video below.

View this post on Instagram

Workkk Madonna

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

So either Madonna got the Blac Chyna special or she went on Amazon and purchased a booty pop.  Either way, we think that ass on a 60-year-old looks strange and she should really just go back to her normal narrow tail.  But hey who are we to tell a millionaire pop icon what to do?

 

11 Stars Before And After Plastic Surgery

24 photos Launch gallery

11 Stars Before And After Plastic Surgery

Continue reading 11 Stars Before And After Plastic Surgery

11 Stars Before And After Plastic Surgery

 

The Latest:

Madonna Got Her Ass Done and We Have Receipts was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 9 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close