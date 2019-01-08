Colerain Officer Passes Away After Being Hit By Truck

2 reads Leave a comment
Colerain Township is mourning the loss of Officer Dale Woods passed away Monday afternoon at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after being struck by a truck January 4th while on a traffic stop.
Officer Woods was responding to a traffic stop on Colerain Avenue crash that snapped a utility pole in half.
Woods was an officer with Colerain Township for 15 years. Before his passing Woods became an organ donor.
