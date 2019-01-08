Colerain Officer Passes Away After Being Hit By Truck

Colerain Township is mourning the loss of Officer Dale Woods passed away Monday afternoon at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after being struck by a truck January 4th while on a traffic stop.

Officer Woods was responding to a traffic stop on Colerain Avenue crash that snapped a utility pole in half.

Woods was an officer with Colerain Township for 15 years. Before his passing Woods became an organ donor.

