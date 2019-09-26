CLOSE
Family of Ohio Man Shot by Deputies to Get $900K in Settlement

An Ohio family will be paid a $900,000 settlement in the wrongful death case of a man who was shot by deputies 13 times.

The Dayton Daily News reports Montgomery County authorized the payment to Dontae Martin’s family Tuesday.

Martin crashed his car in July 2015. Two deputies who approached the car say they fired because Martin ignored demands to drop a loaded handgun he was holding.

The attorney for Martin’s family says that isn’t possible because of the position of Martin’s body when he was shot.

The family sued the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in 2017 after a grand jury chose not to indict the deputies, Gust Teague and Joshua Haas.

Montgomery County says the decision to settle closes the case “without any admission of fault.”

(Source)

 

Family of Ohio Man Shot by Deputies to Get $900K in Settlement was originally published on 1015soul.com

