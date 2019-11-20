From Pretty Woman to Harriet? Sounds a bit off to us but a movie executive thought that Julia Roberts would be perfect to play the once slave turned abolitionist in the movie ‘Harriet.’
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Rewind to 1994 to when screenwriter and producer of the film ‘Harriet’ Gregory Allen was shopping the film around to movie executives, yes it sounds crazy that a film sometimes takes this long to get picked up but hear us out.
According to Entertainment Weekly, in a recent interview, Allen recalled that Hollywood was “very different” in the mid-90s. So different that a suggestion was made to Allen about who the lading role of Harriet Tubman should be in his film, Julia Roberts!
“I was told how one studio head said in a meeting, ‘This script is fantastic. Let’s get Julia Roberts to play Harriet Tubman,’” Allen explained. “When someone pointed out that Roberts couldn’t be Harriet, the executive responded, ‘It was so long ago. No one is going to know the difference.’”
Can you imagine?! Thank God the film took twenty-five years to get picked up and Cynthia Erivo was chosen to play Harriet Tubman.
#BlackTwitter Is Pulling Up To The Harriet Tubman Movie Like…
#BlackTwitter Is Pulling Up To The Harriet Tubman Movie Like…
1.1 of 9
2.2 of 9
3.3 of 9
4.4 of 9
5.5 of 9
6.6 of 9
The Latest:
- Cincinnati: Justice Center Serving As Homeless Shelter
- Say What?! Julia Roberts Was Suggested to Play Harriet Tubman in Movie
- Michael McDonald To Join Doobie Brothers On 2020 Tour
- Kylie Jenner Sells Huge Chunk Of Cosmetic Company
- Jennifer Lopez Acted And Produced Hustlers For Free
- SPORTS: Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Doesn’t Believe His Players Started THAT Fight
- The Queen & Slim Cast On People Being Blinded By Their Blackness | Extra Butter
- Cincinnati: Drug Raid Downtown At A Local Jewelry Store
- Popeyes: Employee Fired For Bringing Child To Work
- Beauty Mogul Courtney Adeleye Contributes 30 Million To Fund Black Female Entrepreneurs
Say What?! Julia Roberts Was Suggested to Play Harriet Tubman in Movie was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com