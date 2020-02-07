CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

OHIO: Pastor Want to Sue NFL Over Halftime Show!

 

Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

 

A Cleveland Pastor is has gathered up all of his faith and has met with an attorney with strong conviction and intention to sue the NFL. Pastor Dave Daubenmire is not pleased with what he calls, the porn show, that appeared on his television screen during the halftime show of Superbowl LIV.

According to NBC4i.com, Pastor Daubenmire, who is a former central Ohio high school football coach turned online Christian talk show host, said, “I was appalled at what I saw — what I thought was a porn show — at halftime during the Super Bowl. My greatest complaint isn’t the halftime show itself. It’s the fact that the NFL gave no warning.  Here we are watching a football game, next thing you know, a porn show breaks out.’

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The halftime show featured performances from Latina superstars Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. Daubenmire isn’t arguing with anyone’s first amendment rights but did say, “However, it’s not about me, it’s about the innocent children.  Maybe there wasn’t a parent in the room to change the channel. Put a warning up there, cautioning parents that some of the content you might see might not be suitable for young children.  I personally resent the fact that they invaded the privacy of my home with stuff I would never look at it if I had a choice.”

Daubenmire says he has met with an attorney and plans to move forward with his suit against the NFL. This isn’t his first time being involved in a lawsuit, in the late 90’s, he was sued by the ACLU for mixing prayer with his coaching at a public school. He is also no stranger to controversy, check out this video below about his personal views on interracial marriage.

 

 

The Latest:

OHIO: Pastor Want to Sue NFL Over Halftime Show!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close