Central State Unversity has named Dr. Jack Thomas it’s 9th President today. Dr. Thomas is recognized internationally as a scholar and higher education administrator coming to Central State University from Western Illinois University and will succeed Dr. Cynthia Jackson-Hammond in July.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Dr. Thomas was officially appointed today before a large crowd of media, students, Central State University board members, his wife Linda Thomas (pictured above) and many more. He stated, “Like many of the current students, I too was a first-generation college student.” Dr. Thomas also encouraged attendees by saying, “We must think big, dream big and achieve our goals as a university, If our dreams don’t scare us, then they are not big enough!”
Related Story: Central State University Names Dr. Jack Thomas It’s President
After the press conference, Radio One’s DJ Misses, a Central State University Alumni, sat down with Dr. Thomas to talk about his plans for CSU, what he would change about education and even talked a little bit about music.
See the exclusive interview here
Central State University Names Jack Thomas The New President
Central State University Names Jack Thomas The New President
1.1 of 5
2. Watch the announcement LIVE!2 of 5
3. Central State University Names Jack Thomas The New PresidentSource:Nia Noelle for Radio One Digital 3 of 5
4. Central State University Names Jack Thomas The New PresidentSource:Nia Noelle for Radio One Digital 4 of 5
5. Central State University Names Jack Thomas The New PresidentSource:Nia Noelle for Radio One Digital 5 of 5
The Latest:
- Dr. Jack Thomas Named Central State University’s 9th President
- Snoop Dogg Explains Why He Went In On Gayle King
- It’s National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day!
- Snoop Dogg Tells Us Why He Went In On Gayle King In His Viral Video [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- #BlackAIDSDay: When It Comes To HIV, I Will Be Shameless
- New Jersey JV players allegedly beat up their coach after game
- Cheviot man turned into police by girlfriend for having child porn on his phone
- Cincinnati: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Until 10am!
- Bill Cosby: Blasts Gayle King From Jail
- February 7: This Day in Black History
Dr. Jack Thomas Named Central State University’s 9th President was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com