Five Inmates Escape From Ohio Corrections Center!

An Ohio correctional facility is under fire after 5 inmates managed to escape from custody this week. As of now, all five inmates remain at large after escaping from the Stark County Regional Community Correction Center (SRCCC), located in Canton, around 8:45 p.m. Monday.

According to Canton police, the men got out by breaking a first-floor window at the facility. Authorities are searching for the following:

  • Joshua Bingham, 36, aggravated possession of drugs
  • Vincent Blanc, 24, violation of a protection order and menacing
  • Jason Drake, 39, burglary
  • Michael Fisher, 29, aggravated possession of drugs
  • Jaden Miller, 23, having weapons under a disability

According to Stark County court records, the men used the padlocks attached to their belts or padlocks hidden in socks to damage the window used to flee. Felony warrants have been issued for the arrests of the escapees who are wanted for charges of escape and vandalism.

SRCCC is a community based adult correctional facility that houses felony prisoners. It serves as an alternative to prison for eligible, or lower level, felons.

Anyone with information of their whereabouts are urged to contact Canton central dispatch at 330-649-5800 or the city’s tip line on the website cantonohio.gov/police.

Five Inmates Escape From Ohio Corrections Center!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Close