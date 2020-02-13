An Ohio correctional facility is under fire after 5 inmates managed to escape from custody this week. As of now, all five inmates remain at large after escaping from the Stark County Regional Community Correction Center (SRCCC), located in Canton, around 8:45 p.m. Monday.
According to Canton police, the men got out by breaking a first-floor window at the facility. Authorities are searching for the following:
- Joshua Bingham, 36, aggravated possession of drugs
- Vincent Blanc, 24, violation of a protection order and menacing
- Jason Drake, 39, burglary
- Michael Fisher, 29, aggravated possession of drugs
- Jaden Miller, 23, having weapons under a disability
According to Stark County court records, the men used the padlocks attached to their belts or padlocks hidden in socks to damage the window used to flee. Felony warrants have been issued for the arrests of the escapees who are wanted for charges of escape and vandalism.
SRCCC is a community based adult correctional facility that houses felony prisoners. It serves as an alternative to prison for eligible, or lower level, felons.
Anyone with information of their whereabouts are urged to contact Canton central dispatch at 330-649-5800 or the city’s tip line on the website cantonohio.gov/police.
Source: NBC4i
The Latest:
- This Day In Black History: February 15th- Nat King Cole Dies
- Jazzy Report: Bad News For Maryland Pet Stores
- D.L.’s Top 10 Mixed Signals That Women Give About Valentine’s Day
- Russ Rant: Can’t Compare Trump And Bloomberg
- Huggy Lowdown: Valentine’s Day
- Cincinnati Police captain pleads not guilty in OVI case
- #FacebookLiveFriday with Lincoln Ware 2/14/2020
- African American Chamber protests no bidding by The Port in Millennium Hotel project
- MOMMY MOMENT: How to Get Thru V-Day If You’re Single!
- Wendy Willams Apologizes to LGBTQ Community!
Five Inmates Escape From Ohio Corrections Center! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com