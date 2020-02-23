Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert Passes Away At 70

B. Smith

Source: Barbara Alper / Getty

For decades, Barbara Smith or B. Smith as she was affectionately known stood as a titan for black entrepreneurship, modeling and more. When she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, she, her husband Dan Gasby and daughter Dana continued to tell her story and keep her brand alive.

Sadly, B. Smith passed away on Saturday night in the family’s Long Island home. She was 70.

Gasby announced the death of the groundbreaking model, restaurant owner and lifestyle guru saying, “It is with great sadness that my daughter Dana and I announce the passing of my wife, Barbara Elaine Smith.”

Beginning as a model in the 1960s, she later signed to Wilhelmina and in 1976 became the first black woman to be featured on a cover of Mademoiselle.

Mademoiselle 1976

Source: Albert Watson / Getty

The grind did not stop for Smith as she went on to open three of her popular B. Smith restaurants, two of which are in New York (New York City and Long Island) and a third in Washington D.C.

She grew her empire even more with the launch of B. Smith Style, a television and lifestyle show that hosted some of entertainment’s best such as Gladys Knight and more.

RELATED: Living With Alzheimer’s: B. Smith & Husband Dan Gasby Share Their Inspiring Story

 

Rest In Power: Black Celebs We Lost In 2019
10 photos

 

The Latest:

B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert Passes Away At 70  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 1 month ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close