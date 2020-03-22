According to WBNS, Ohio’s Governor Mike DeWine has announced that the entire state will be ordered to stay at home starting March 23rd at 11:59pm. Governor DeWine said in his press conference that this isn’t anything more than what he’s been asking for Ohioans to do already.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
This stay-at-home order for Ohio states that it is ok to go outside for necessities with precautions, “You can leave home to take care of others. You can take care of your neighbor, your family, your friend,”. With this order, the state’s essential workers and businesses will be able to operate under the guidelines put in place by Homeland Security. Essential businesses include grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals etc
As of 2pm Sunday March 22 there are 351 cases confirmed in Ohio, 3 deaths, and 83 hospitalizations.
Watch Governor DeWin’s press conference here:
Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus
Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus
1. Elderberry1 of 23
2. Goldenseal2 of 23
3. Echinacea3 of 23
4. Black Seed Oil4 of 23
5. Ginger5 of 23
6. Garlic6 of 23
7. Tumeric7 of 23
8. Onion8 of 23
9. Cayenne9 of 23
10. Seamoss10 of 23
11. Bladderwrack11 of 23
12. Sea Kelp12 of 23
13. Ashwagandha13 of 23
14. Reishi14 of 23
15. Cloves15 of 23
16. Cinnamon16 of 23
17. Honey17 of 23
18. Dandelion Root18 of 23
19. Burdock Root19 of 23
20. Nettle20 of 23
21. Sarsaparilla21 of 23
22. Sarsaparilla22 of 23
23. Oregano Oil23 of 23
The Latest:
- COVID-19 Update: Governor DeWine Orders Ohioans to Stay Home Until April 6
- Oh No! Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Dhowre Tests Positive For COVID-19
- DJs are bringing the party to social media
- 6 Tips On How to Survive The Quarantine With Your Partner
- Ohio: Kroger To Dedicate Hours For Seniors & High-Risk Customers
- Cedar Point & Kings Island Delay Opening Due To Coronavirus
- Second Dog Tested Positive for Corona Virus
- I Wore My Real Hair In Front Of My Boyfriend For The First Time During The Quarantine
- Would You Like A Deal?: PlayStation Announces Mega March Sale On Popular Video Games
- AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund During COVID-19 School Closures
COVID-19 Update: Governor DeWine Orders Ohioans to Stay Home Until April 6 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com