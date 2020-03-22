COVID-19 Update: Governor DeWine Orders Ohioans to Stay Home Until April 6

According to WBNS, Ohio’s Governor Mike DeWine has announced that the entire state will be ordered to stay at home starting March 23rd at 11:59pm. Governor DeWine said in his press conference that this isn’t anything more than what he’s been asking for Ohioans to do already.

This stay-at-home order for Ohio states that it is ok to go outside for necessities with precautions, “You can leave home to take care of others. You can take care of your neighbor, your family, your friend,”. With this order, the state’s essential workers and businesses will be able to operate under the guidelines put in place by Homeland Security. Essential businesses include grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals etc

As of 2pm Sunday March 22 there are 351 cases confirmed in Ohio, 3 deaths, and 83 hospitalizations.

Watch Governor DeWin’s press conference here:

