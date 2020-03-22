CLOSE
COVID-19 Update: Governor DeWine Orders Ohioans to Stay Home Until April 6

According to WBNS, Ohio’s Governor Mike DeWine has announced that the entire state will be ordered to stay at home starting March 23rd at 11:59pm.  Governor DeWine said in his press conference that this isn’t anything more than what he’s been asking for Ohioans to do already.

This stay-at-home order for Ohio states that it is ok to go outside for necessities with precautions, “You can leave home to take care of others. You can take care of your neighbor, your family, your friend,”.  With this order, the state’s essential workers and businesses will be able to operate under the guidelines put in place by Homeland Security.  Essential businesses include grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals etc

As of 2pm Sunday March 22 there are 351 cases confirmed in Ohio, 3 deaths, and 83 hospitalizations.

Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus

Wondering on what you should be putting into your body during this national emergency?? No worries, we got you! Now, we will say this will not 100% keep you safe from the Coronavirus but will simply strengthen your immune system to prevent this terrible virus from entering your system. Being mindful during this time of what you are consuming is vital due to the high mass of processed food products coming from overseas. The list has an array of natural remedies to keep you up and active. This list isn't just to use for fighting the COVID-19, you should consider implementing some of these products in your day to day permanently!

Photos
