CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Governor DeWine Announces Children Will Not Return to School

Teacher Lotte's classroom. Teacher Lotte sets up her...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

 

Classrooms across the state of Ohio will remain empty for the 2019-2020 school year.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: 

DeWine also shared some of his plans on Twitter, “I know that schools and superintendents and educators across #Ohio are working on some very innovative solutions as they continue to plan for next year. I encourage schools to continue to do this planning.”

So what does that mean for the Fall 2020 school session?   We don’t know yet.  But Governor DeWine stated that this pandemic could impact the next school year but that will decided at a later date.

The Latest:

Governor DeWine Announces Children Will Not Return to School  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 days ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 days ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 month ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Photos
Close