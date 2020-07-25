As of July 23rd, Americans are a step closer to receiving a second stimulus check due to the economic state because of COVID-19. But who qualifies for a second stimulus check?
Well, the answer to this question is pretty simple? If you qualified for the first stimulus payment, you’ll qualify for the second! The amounts are the same as $1,200 but some could receive less. Here is a break down of the criteria for the second stimulus payment to Americans if passed.
- Anyone with an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less for single people or $150,000 or less for a married couple will qualify to receive the full $1,200
- Anyone with an adjusted gross income between $75,000 – $99,000 or a married couple earning between $150,000 – $198,000 will qualify but for less than the $1,200.
- Families with children under the age of 17 that have claimed them on their tax returns will receive an additional $500 per child.
If passed, President Trump must approve and sign into law. Payments will start going out a few short weeks after. via direct deposit for most. According to Money.com if things go smoothly payments could be in the hand of Americans by Labor day.
2nd Stimulus Payment In The Works, Here’s Who Qualifies was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com